New Zealand and Australia share standards for infant formula, developed under a world-leading joint food standards system that has assured a safe food supply in both countries for almost 30 years. Last week, food ministers from Australia and New Zealand met to discuss infant formula regulations and, while New Zealand is still considering whether to opt in to this standard, I was concerned by the misinformation circulating about the new standard.

The standards in the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code aren’t only about guaranteeing the safety of the infant formula itself. They also ensure product labelling gives caregivers the information they need to make the right choice when selecting a formula for their baby.

Research undertaken as part of the review of infant formula standards found product labels can be complex, hard to differentiate and confusing for consumers.

The research also found health, nutrition and ingredient claims were being made on some labels when they are not allowed under the standards, potentially misleading consumers. For example, adding the claim “contains fish oil”. This implies a superior product even though it is added to achieve the mandatory composition. Such labelling is also considered an implied nutrient content claim, which is prohibited under the Ministerial Policy Guideline on Infant Formula Products.

The review concluded a consistent approach to presenting nutrition information on labels was needed, along with greater differentiation between product types to ensure caregivers can more easily choose the right formula for their babies’ age. Far from being “white labelling” as some have described the proposed regulation, they will help caregivers make the right choice (as illustrated). The new regulation will also prohibit “proxy advertising” for follow-on formulas, and formulated supplementary foods or a formulated supplementary food for young children. This proxy advertising directing consumers to the next stage may encourage consumers to think these products are a natural follow-on, and is not correct.

The proposed regulations also confirmed existing prohibitions on product claims should be clarified.

The changes to infant formula standards recommended by the review were considered by Australian and New Zealand food ministers last Thursday and soon will be incorporated into the Food Standards Code.

So, what changes to infant formula labels can you expect to see?

Consumers won’t notice much difference between infant formula products produced under the present standard and those that comply with the revised standards (see Illustration below).

Image / Supplied

Nutrition information, including the average amount of energy and nutrients, will be consolidated in a standard format on the back of the pack. This will help caregivers to easily compare what’s in formula produced by various manufacturers.

On the front label, caregivers will see the type of formula (eg infant or follow-on), the protein source (eg cow milk), the stage number (ie 1 for infant, 2 for follow-on) and an age statement (eg suitable for 6-12 months). Products will also be differentiated from one another using text, pictures and/or colour, while allowing for branding by manufacturers.

Manufacturers can include information regarding provenance (eg made with New Zealand milk) and quality of ingredients.

You’ll continue to see infant formula on shop shelves where they have always been. Formulas for babies with medically diagnosed conditions will be available from doctors, dietitians or pharmacists. This will ensure there is less risk of an infant receiving the wrong product.

While breastfeeding is the recommended way to feed babies, a safe and nutritious substitute for breast milk is needed for babies who are not breastfed. Infant formula products are the only safe and suitable alternative to breast milk. It’s critical caregivers have the information they need to pick the right product for their baby’s needs, and clear instructions on how to use it appropriately.

These labelling changes are in line with the World Health Organisation recommendations, the EU and other countries. Most manufacturers are already doing the right thing.

Updated infant formula labelling requirements give consumers the tools they need to provide the best possible care to formula-fed babies. They can be confident the standards for infant formula will continue to protect public health and safety into the future.



