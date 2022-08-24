Janine Gard: Formula and tips for bottle feeding

There are many reasons a family might bottle-feed their baby.

There are many reasons a family might bottle-feed their baby.

Janine Gard is a diploma-qualified birth educator (2005) and founder of Bellies to Babies antenatal and postnatal classes. She has helped more then 3700 parents prepare themselves mentally, emotionally and physically for their journey to parenthood and loves what she does.

This week she talks about formula-feeding your baby.

There are many reasons why formula might be the best option for you and your baby. Yes, breastfeeding is ideal, but that does not mean formula is bad. So stop giving formula-feeders the side-eye!

There are many reasons a family may not breastfeed: some may be unable to produce enough milk for their baby's needs, others may have a health condition or take medication that prevents them from breastfeeding, some may choose not to breastfeed, and some may need to return to work. Others may be in a same-sex relationship or are adoptive, foster parents or carers. Some may not breastfeed if they have experienced sexual abuse that involved their breasts, since this can trigger trauma.

Infant formula should be used until your baby is 12 months old. When prepared cleanly and correctly, infant formula is a safe and nutritionally adequate food for your baby.

Tips for choosing a baby formula:

● Healthy babies, who are born full-term and who are not breastfeeding, should always be fed with a formula based on cow's milk before trying any other type.

● The price of a formula is not a sign of its quality - all formulas in New Zealand adhere to strict manufacturing guidelines.

● Words like 'superior' or 'gold' are used by marketing people to persuade parents to buy their product.

● Check the price of the formula against the ratio of formula scoops to water. This will give you a good idea of how long a tin of formula may last.

● Measure correctly - adding too much or too little water could be dangerous to your newborn's health.

● Read the label and make sure you're choosing the right formula for your baby's age.

● Give your baby a few days to become accustomed to a new type of formula. Avoid switching multiple times to different brands and formula types.

● Use a Stage 1 formula that is suitable for newborn babies. It should say 'from birth' or '0–12 months'. Your baby can stay on this same formula when you start to introduce solid foods at around six months, and continue on it until they are one year old.

● There are formulas labelled as 'follow-on' or Stage 2. These should only be given to babies aged six months and over, but are not necessary for most babies.

● Before buying formula, check the label to confirm it's appropriate for the baby's age range, and check the 'use-by' date. Never feed infant formula that is past its 'use-by' date.

● Formula is a breast milk substitute made from a special dried-milk powder. Most infant formula is made from cow's milk, vitamins and minerals.

● The nutrients in formula support a baby's growth during their first six months. Once they reach six months, they can start eating solids as well, but a baby should not drink regular cow's milk until they are at least 12 months old.

● The main sources of protein in formula come from cow's milk. Formula also includes fat from vegetable oils to support a baby's growth.

● Some formulas have sources other than cow's milk, such as soybeans or rice. These specialty formulas have been altered so they are easier to digest or are suitable for babies who cannot tolerate cow's-milk protein or lactose. Specialty formulas should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Buying bottle feeding equipment:

You'll need several bottles, teats and a bottle brush, as well as sterilising equipment, such as a cold-water steriliser, steam steriliser, UV steriliser or rapid-boil method.

There's no evidence that one type of teat or bottle is better than any other. Simple bottles that are easy to wash and sterilise are probably best. Make sure you sterilise bottles and teats until your baby is at least 12 months old. Wash your hands thoroughly before handling the sterilised bottles and teats.

How to bottle feed your baby:

● Bottle feeding is a chance to feel close to your baby and get to know and bond with them.

● Make sure you're sitting comfortably with your baby close to you. Enjoy holding your baby; look into their eyes and talk to them as you feed them.

● Hold your baby in a semi-upright position for bottle feeds. Support their head so they can breathe and swallow comfortably.

● Always give your baby plenty of time to feed - don't be in a rush.

● Use cooled boiled water to make up the formula.

● Never leave your baby alone to feed with a propped-up bottle, as they may choke on the milk.

● Keep the bottle horizontal, with the little 'air hole' that's in the teat at the top.

● Gently place the teat into the baby's mouth. Keep the bottle in a horizontal position (just slightly tipped). This will allow the milk to flow steadily and help prevent your baby from taking in air.

If the teat gets blocked, replace it with another sterile teat.

Be guided by your baby:

● All babies are different. Your baby will know how much milk they need. Some want to feed more often than others. Just follow your baby's lead.

● Feed your baby when they seem hungry and do not worry if they do not finish the bottle.

● Throw away unused milk - bacteria from a baby's saliva can multiply in a bottle, so always discard leftovers.

● Only make up the feed when needed – one feed at a time.

● Bond with your baby during bottle-feeding.

● Feedings are a sweet time for lots of love and snuggles, no matter where the meal is coming from.

Share some skin:

Take off your shirt or unbutton the front, remove your baby's onesie and snuggle up under a blanket together if it's chilly. Skin-to-skin contact boosts levels of the love hormone oxytocin, which plays a major role in parent-baby bonding.

Stare into your baby's eyes:

Gazing at each other is another way to get the oxytocin flowing. Just try to keep your face within 30 centimetres of your baby's, which is as far as her little peepers can focus right now.

Have a chat:

Talk with your sweetie or sing to her while she sips. Your baby loves the sound of your voice, and chatting them up will eventually encourage them to start babbling their own words in the months to come.

I learned that it doesn't really matter how or what you feed your baby — breast or bottle, milk or formula. Whatever your feeding circumstances or choices may be, they're just right for you.

■ Bellies to Babies Antenatal & Postnatal Classes, baby massage courses and baby and infant first aid courses, 2087 Pakowhai Rd, Hawke's Bay, 022 637 0624. https://www.hbantenatal-classes.co.nz/

Medical disclaimer: This page is for educational and informational purposes only and may not be construed as medical advice. The information is not intended to replace medical advice offered by physicians.