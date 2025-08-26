Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Infamous durian fruit hits New Zealand supermarkets – for a price

RNZ
3 mins to read

Durian, known for its pungent smell, is now available in local supermarkets and cost up to $120. Photo / Getty Images

Durian, known for its pungent smell, is now available in local supermarkets and cost up to $120. Photo / Getty Images

By Lisa Owen of RNZ

Raw sewage, farts, and rotten meat – that’s just a few descriptions of the aroma from a notorious fruit that’s becoming more widely available in New Zealand.

The smell of durian is considered by some to be so vile that the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save