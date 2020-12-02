Website of the Year

Incredible rare cloud formation spotted over Auckland skies

Clouds resembling waves could be seen rippling across the Auckland sky last night. Photo / WeatherWatch

NZ Herald

A rare and short-lived cloud formation was spotted over Auckland as the sun was setting yesterday evening.

Incredible photos in Auckland show wave-like clouds rippling across the sky.

WeatherWatch said the official name for the clouds is Kelvin-Helmholtz.

The forecaster shared a photo of the formation on social media.

"First day of summer waving goodbye over Auckland," it said in a Facebook post.

Sightings of the clouds are rare in Auckland and were relatively short-lived last night, only lasting several minutes before fading, the forecaster said.

Niwa shared time-lapse footage of the cloud to its social media channels.

Kelvin–Helmholtz cloud formations, named after Lord Kelvin and Hermann von Helmholtz, are extremely rare.

They occur when there is a strong vertical shear between two air streams, which leads to winds blowing faster at the upper level than at the lower levels.

That difference in speed causes the wave-like formations in the clouds.