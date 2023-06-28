Meningococcal immunisation is available and strongly advised for Pasifika and Māori children who are most vulnerable. Photo / John Stone, File

Meningococcal immunisation is available and strongly advised for Pasifika and Māori children who are most vulnerable. Photo / John Stone, File

By Caleb Fotheringham of RNZ

There is concern that meningococcal disease cases will continue to climb this year after increasing over the last two years in New Zealand, a University of Auckland vaccinologist says.

Pacific and Māori children have three to five times the rate of meningococcal disease than other children.

The latest research by New Zealand’s Crown Research Institute shows cases jumped in 2022 by more than 50 per cent, when compared to 2021.

However, numbers last year were still only about half of 2019 levels when there were about 140 cases.

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said the increase in recent years has some people worried.

“With the pandemic, like a lot of infectious diseases, we saw it drop right away which is great,” Petousis-Harris said.

“But it is looking like the trends are trying to get back on track to where they were, and they have been trending upwards for quite some time.

“So, it is a big concern.”

Petousis-Harris said the disease arises when the bacteria - meningococcus - moves from the nose to the throat to the rest of the body.

It can cause meningitis which affects the brain or cause septicaemia - blood poisoning.

“It is a very rare disease, fortunately, but it is also potentially very severe with a high fatality rate and also a very high rate of people being left with permanent disabilities.”

The disease follows a seasonal pattern with case numbers peaking in winter, while other diseases are also circulating.

It is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults. Over 70 per cent of infant cases last year were Māori and Pasifika.

Petousis-Harris said the reasons why Pacific and Māori are more likely to catch the disease are complex.

“I don’t think we know all of the reasons.

“Of course, there is the usual contributing factors of being more likely to have living conditions that are cold and damp and overcrowded but there are a lot of other things to that might contribute.”

Petousis-Harris said there is an effective vaccine available and funded for many high-risk groups of people.

She said the disease could present as classic flu symptoms, headache or a stiff neck but it could be hard to diagnose early.

Parents and caregivers should see a doctor early if they are concerned, she added.