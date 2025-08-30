Advertisement
Increase in ‘sadistic’ animal abuse in domestic violence cases pushes Pet Refuge to capacity

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

New Zealand's first Pet Refuge shelter will temporarily care for animals so their owners can escape an abusive situation. Video / Alex Burton

Pets are increasingly being subjected to sadistic abuse in family violence cases — a level of cruelty frontline workers say they have never seen before.

In recent rescues, a dog was almost killed after being dragged behind a car. Another was kicked to death.

Other pets were starved, kicked,

