Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

In the money: Punter claims massive 17.2 million Lotto Powerball prize

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

President Donald Trump is back in the headlines after being sued by Harvard University. A dengue fever outbreak has hit the cook islands as NZ reacts to the governments budget.
  • A $17.2 million Lotto Powerball prize has been claimed by a winner who bought the ticket at New World Whitby.
  • The prize includes a $17 million Powerball win and $200,000 from a five-way First Division split.
  • The winner is the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire this year, with major wins across the country.

New Zealand’s latest multi-millionaire has claimed their life-changing Lotto Powerball fortune.

Lotto NZ confirmed early Saturday afternoon that the person who won $17.2 million in Wednesday’s Lotto Powerball draw had now claimed their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at New World Whitby.

Today, Lotto NZ confirmed the $17.2m prize had been claimed and it would have “more to share in the coming days”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The $17.2m prize is made up of a $17m Powerball win and $200,000 from a five-way split of first division.

The winner was the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire this year.

Auckland couple celebrate $23m win

An Auckland couple were earlier in celebratory mood after winning more than $23m in a draw last month.

The couple, who bought the winning ticket online, bagged the mega prize from a midweek draw.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They said seeing “$23,333,333″ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.

Tonight’s prize pool

The prize pool tonight is $4m in Powerball and $1m in Lotto First Division.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1 on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Other Powerball wins in 2025

New Zealand has had major Powerball wins across the country this year.

In January, a Wellington Lotto player won $7m, and a Taranaki player pocketing $8.3m in the same month.

A Hamilton player and Waihī player each picked up $10.5m from Powerball wins in February.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There were three lucky Powerball multimillionaires in March, with wins in Christchurch, Dunedin and Port Chalmers.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand