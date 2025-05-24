In the money: Punter claims massive 17.2 million Lotto Powerball prize

The $17.2m prize is made up of a $17m Powerball win and $200,000 from a five-way split of first division.

The winner was the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire this year.

Auckland couple celebrate $23m win

An Auckland couple were earlier in celebratory mood after winning more than $23m in a draw last month.

The couple, who bought the winning ticket online, bagged the mega prize from a midweek draw.

They said seeing “$23,333,333″ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.

Tonight’s prize pool

The prize pool tonight is $4m in Powerball and $1m in Lotto First Division.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1 on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Other Powerball wins in 2025

New Zealand has had major Powerball wins across the country this year.

In January, a Wellington Lotto player won $7m, and a Taranaki player pocketing $8.3m in the same month.

A Hamilton player and Waihī player each picked up $10.5m from Powerball wins in February.

There were three lucky Powerball multimillionaires in March, with wins in Christchurch, Dunedin and Port Chalmers.