In pictures: Winter Deco weekend warms Napier's heart

Art Deco winter style Napier

It's been a long time coming for an official Art Deco event in Napier.

After Covid scuppered two Art Deco Festivals and the 2020 Winter Deco, organisers were stoked as the weekend's Winter Deco events went off without a pandemic hitch in sight.

Festival director Greg Howie said most of this year's 30+ events sold out and 65 per cent of attendees were from out of the region which is "awesome for local tourism".

Compared to the last Winter Deco in 2019, they were up about 35 per cent on ticket sales and the number of events has also increased.

Vintage cars line up at Napier's Soundshell on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Teresa Richard, Beth McFedries and Craig Price in a 1929 model A Ford. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It's really nice to be able to actually put the event on."

Events included heritage walks, fashion parades and evenings of dancing and fine dining.

"We've had some really good feedback from the events that have gone on so far.

The free Born to Move dancers and vintage car events on had "a really great turnout" and the Winter Deco Fashion Flaunt was "absolutely packed".

Pauline Watson (left), Margaret Hunt, Caroline Read Wendy Stothers dressed up for Winter Deco on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emily Clarke with Oni the King Charles Spaniel in a 1946 Morris 10 owned by Amy and David Judd. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Judging from the amount of people that have come from out of town, there was a need for those guys that really wanted to come and support it."

Howie said he spoke to a number of people who were having their first Winter Deco experience who were "absolutely loving it".

A successful Winter Deco really helps the festival organisers plan for summer's Art Deco Festival, he said.

Hannah Paterson from Napier at Sunday's vintage car event. Photo / Paul Taylor