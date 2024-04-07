Zach Manning hits the Tūtaekurī River crossing. Photo / Connull Lang

Tom Jones graced the ears of music fans at night, but there were also plenty of events on in the daytime this weekend in Hawke’s Bay. Photographer Connull Lang was out and about capturing it.

The Napier Harrier Club made the most of the weather at the Tūtaekurī River in Taradale, with many taking on the water crossing on Saturday.

Junior club captain Roger Morrison said the weekend’s event marked the opening of the season for the club, which is in its 90th year of running.

A group of 35 competitors went head to head for the Marett Madness Trophy, which was won by the three-person team of Jade Valler, son Max Valler and Katie Lindsay.

Jade Valler and her team won the Marett Madness Trophy, made out of the steering wheel of a Ford Falcon. Photo / Connull Lang

The next event will be held next Saturday near Westshore, and events will be run every Saturday during autumn and winter.

Olivia Molloy leading Jake Coombe and Nate Armstrong in the Harriers relay race. Photo / Connull Lang

Meanwhile, on Saturday it was an emotional moment for the Hawke’s Bay Mountain Bike Club as its long-awaited Pan Pac Mountain Bike trail opened to the public out the back of Eskdale.

Joey Dunlop from Bay View testing out the new skills track at the new Pan Pac Mountain Bike Park. Photo / Connull Lang

The new trail, which can be enjoyed by club members, stretches 40km in the Waipunga Block, between Napier and Taupō on SH5, and can be reached via Esk Valley’s Waipunga Rd.

Haedyn Borck from Ongaonga covered some ground on the Mountain Bike Trail. Photo / Connull Lang

The trail was enjoyed by those of all ages, with skill levels incorporated in the design process of the park.

A family ride: Joe Pietersen, 8 (left), and Eva Pietersen, 13 (right), from Napier taking a break with their father Francois Pietersen. Photo / Connull Lang

The carpark was well used with 200 cars counted at the peak of the opening day.