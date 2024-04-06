Sir Tom Jones is the first international star to play a concert at Napier's McLean Park. Photo / Getty

Sir Tom Jones is the first international star to play a concert at Napier's McLean Park. Photo / Getty

“Zimmer frame entertainment,” read one social media comment when it was announced 83-year-old Sir Tom Jones would play his only NZ show this year at Napier’s McLean Park.

I think many of the thousands (including my 26-year-old-self) at Harvest Moon festival in Napier on Saturday night who witnessed the passion, soul, and energy Jones brought to the stage would disagree with that sentiment.

And while not as mobile as he may have once been, the Welsh superstar’s sublime vocal showcase proved he was nowhere near giving up the ghost. He was, in short, an absolute class act.

Jones had the honour of being McLean Park’s first international act, but before he looked over the Green Green Grass (there was no plastic flooring in sight), Kiwi acts the Magnificent 7 and Gin Wigmore got the festivities under way.

Our delayed arrival was due to some confusion as to where to line up and a distinct lack of signage outside the venue, perhaps something to note for future McLean Park events.

Another surprise was the absence of a merchandise tent. I’m usually the first one to grab some memorabilia, and it seemed like such a missed opportunity (Tom Jones-branded underwear, perhaps?).

Luckily, the lines moved fairly quickly, and after a brief welcome by none other than infomercial icon Suzanne Paul, The Magnificent 7 had the crowd belting out Be Mine Tonight and Why Does Love Do This To Me? like their lives depended on it.

From where I was standing on the side, the sound at McLean Park was impeccable. It is possibly the crispest outdoor venue I’ve been to.

By Wigmore’s arrival on stage, McLean Park was nowhere near full, with some pretty empty spaces in the stands, but this didn’t stop her from filling every crevasse of the stadium with her gravelly charm.

Sixteen years have passed since Sir Tom sold out the infamous Mission Estate winery concert in 2008.

I’m not sure what the crowd looked like back then, but Saturday saw a sea of Welsh flags, pussycat ears and, of course, some afros.

As the lights dimmed and the crackle of a vintage radio broadcast began, we knew we were in for a night of history and hits; this was the Ages and Stages tour, after all.

I’m Growing Old, Jones sang seated on a stool under a spotlight.

It was a poignant choice to kick things off this way, showcasing how his profoundly powerful voice hadn’t changed since the 60s while reflecting his thoughts on his many years in show business.

Remembering and making memories seemed like the night’s theme, and who better to guide us than a master storyteller like Jones?

The man knows how to capture an audience. No one can deny that his voice is still as smooth as silk, and it was impossible not to be taken back by his giddy charm as he told stories and sang songs from his more than 50-year career.

While the days of undies being thrown on stage may be behind him, that didn’t mean Jones wouldn’t spice things up with songs that got him off his stool, dancing and teasing the clearly delighted crowd.

It’s Not Unusual was the first big singalong that had people out of their seats, a slick bossa nova version complete with conga drums.

When the Napier night grew cold, things heated up on stage as Jones ripped into his infamous 90s banger Sexbomb. He even let out his trademark tiger growl, evoking roars of approval from the crowd.

“I’m officially the oldest person in Great Britain to have a number-one album,” he revealed at one point, a true testament to his hard work after more than 50 years in the game.

A Bob Dylan (One More Cup of Coffee) and Leonard Cohen (Tower of Song) cover showed Jones’ versatility and deep connection to folk artistry. A tribute to Willie Nelson (Across the Borderline), also went down a treat.

As expected, the loudest crowd response was for Delilah (my go-to karaoke song). The ‘67 smash-hit revenge ballad saw wine glasses raised and hands around shoulders in a true showing of the power of a song passed down for generations.

After finishing with the funky, You Can Leave Your Hat On and a marvellous cover of Prince’s Kiss, Jones disappeared and reappeared again for an encore starting with, fittingly, One Hell Of A Life.

“I’m still living a hell of a life!” Jones said, revealing he and his band still plan to travel the world “many many more times.”

Suddenly, a brave man from the seated section let out a roar and burst open the gate that separated GA from the seated crowd, allowing people to mix in and dance to Jones’ final cover of Chuck Berry’s Johnny B. Goode.

I couldn’t see one person who didn’t have a smile on their face, including police and security staff.

“Until I see you again, goodnight and God bless you all!” Jones said.

God speed Sir Tom, God Speed.

