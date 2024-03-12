In less than a month, the Green, Green Grass of Napier’s McLean Park will prepare to host its first international concert act with legendary Welsh crooner Sir Tom Jones bringing his velvety voice back to Hawke’s Bay.

Unlike the Sex Bomb’s previous 2008 expedition to Mission Estate Winery, this time, he’s playing alongside two Kiwi music legends for a family-friendly festival in the setting autumn sun aptly named Harvest Moon.

Hawke’s Bay Today reporter Mitchell Hageman talks to promoter Hamish Pinkham and homegrown superstar Gin Wigmore about wine, weather, and why Hawke’s Bay is the perfect place to end the summer concert season.

Promoter Hamish Pinkham (third right) is preparing to host Sir Tom Jones and Gin Wigmore at Napier's McLean Park next month.

Hamish Pinkham believes the stars aligned this year when it came to getting his Napier festival back on track.

The king of croon Sir Tom Jones, famous for his hits Delilah and It’s Not Unusual, was heading over to Australia, and no one in New Zealand had dibs to host him.

“We knew he was coming to Australia, but no one had put their hand up to run a New Zealand show. He’s a living legend, and we thought bringing him to Hawke’s Bay would be great,” Pinkham told Hawke’s Bay Today.

It was perfect timing, with Pinkham’s dream of an end-of-summer gig at the forefront of his mind when planning the return of Harvest Moon festival.

“We started with the John Butler Trio at Church Road in 2018 or so. We just wanted to continue that outdoor picnic and live music vibe that Hawke’s Bay has been renowned for.

“We wanted to do something while the weather was still good and had access to some of the touring talent across Australasia.”

The festival had outgrown Church Road, so Pinkham partnered with Napier City Council and set his sights on one of Hawke’s Bay’s iconic sporting settings.

He thinks this year’s Harvest Moon will put the venue on the music map.

“We thought it would be a great extension to bring the first international act to McLean Park. There’s good parking, it’s central and close to the airport and the city.

“[Jones] is not playing anywhere else in New Zealand, and as a result, we are seeing 50 per cent of the tickets come from out of town. It’s a great tourist push for Hawke’s Bay and a chance for out-of-towners to come down to the Bay and get the last gasp of summer.”

US-based Kiwi rocker Gin Wigmore makes her welcome return to New Zealand for Harvest Moon at McLean Park next month. Photo / 818

Currently based in Los Angeles, celebrated Kiwi rocker Gin Wigmore is also making her welcome return to Hawke’s Bay alongside Jones and super group The Magnificent Seven.

Bound to blast out hits from her hit album Gravel & Wine as well as some of her newer hit singles like Sugar Like That, she’ll be swapping the Santa Monica sunsets for the warm hue and the scene behind Napier’s pine trees.

“I’ve been [to Hawke’s Bay] a few times when I was a bit younger. We were trying to get there recently, but all the rain, flooding, and madness happened, so we sadly couldn’t.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world, and we’re spending an extra couple of days there to cruise around as well, so it will be nice.”

Wigmore recently played Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne and said it gave her a great appreciation for the diversity seen in Kiwi crowds.

“It was cool to see the younger crew still listening to my music and into it. It’s a wild road because you sometimes think, ‘Are people still digging my tunes?’ and it seems like some of the music has shaped important moments in their lives. It’s pretty humbling.

“New Zealand is my heart, so it’s always amazing to come back and play for everyone.”

“Furiously outnumbered” by her two young boys, new male pet dog and her husband, she said she’ll make the most of her time in Napier with her bandmates and crew.

“My husband [former Letlive lead singer Jason Aalon Butler] just got back from touring in Europe, so it’s his turn to take the kids, and I’ll come down to New Zealand for the week.

“We’re going on some wine tours after the show and hanging out, so I’ll get some time alone, which will be awesome.”

Pinkham said Jones is also expected to tour Hawke’s Bay’s premium food and drink venues.

What's new pussycat? Sir Tom Jones has enjoyed a steady string of hits throughout his half-century-long career. Photo / Reuters

“He loves wine and dining, and I think he’ll be very impressed with what the region has to offer, so we can’t wait to host him.

Hawke’s Bay Today suggested the pair take a trip to Craggy Range Winery or Clearview Estate for a tipple.

Harvest Moon happens on April 6 in Napier with tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.