Officials from Immigration NZ, Auckland Council and Fire and Emergency NZ speaking to occupants found in an overcrowded Lynfield house. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Immigration New Zealand yesterday descended on six properties across Auckland as part of an investigation into immigration fraud involving Indian and Bangladeshi nationals that allegedly uncovered “filthy” and inhumane living conditions.

The Herald was at one home during a multi-agency inspection yesterday where dozens of migrants were discovered crowded inside a three-bedroom Auckland home.

It is alleged the men from Bangladesh and India paid about $20,000 for job offers and employment agreements, but have received no work or pay since arriving in New Zealand.

It comes after Immigration Minister Andrew Little ordered a review of the accredited employer scheme earlier this month after “serious concerns” were raised by a whistleblower that proper checks were not being carried out.

More than 160 accredited employers are currently being investigated for migrant exploitation and breaches of the scheme.

The Lynfield home the Herald was at and visited by officials yesterday housed 32 migrant workers. A man with intimate knowledge of the living circumstances said they had turned to begging for food to stay alive.

“They have no money, no food, and are still alive only because of food donations and help from a nearby mosque,” said the man, who did not want to be named.

He described the property as “filthy” and said the men, who had come to New Zealand with hopes of starting a better life, were instead “living like animals”.

These Bangladeshi workers arrived in NZ with the promise of employment that didn't eventuate. Photo / Jason Oxenham

An INZ spokeswoman said an initial welfare visit to the property was also made last week.

“We are working with representatives for each of the homes in advance of visits,” she said.

“The point of the recent visits is to check if the property complies with the Residential Tenancies Act.”

Masud Alam, a spokesman for the 32 men, said they arrived via the accredited employer work visa scheme, and most had borrowed thousands of dollars to come.

A majority of them arrived about three months ago but have yet to be given any work or pay, said Alam, a legal executive at Amerinz Legal.

Alam said such exploitation cases were widespread thousands have been duped into coming here as victims of “dodgy agents” working with employers abusing the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme.

The scheme is a temporary work visa category aimed at helping New Zealand employers fill the skill shortages it needs.

The condition of the accommodation has been described as unhygienic, unsanitary and inappropriate. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Stephanie Greathead, the national manager for immigration investigations, said INZ was aware of cases where migrants have said they paid a large sum of money to an agent or employer in exchange for a work visa and/or employment in New Zealand.

“These cases are under investigation and we are unable to share details about open investigations,” she said.

“Charging premiums for employment is a breach of accreditation requirements, and, if substantiated, will result in the employer’s accreditation being revoked.”

Greathead said INZ takes allegations of fraud seriously.

“We encourage anyone who knows of similar offending to report it immediately,” she said.

“The most easiest way to do this is via the Crimestoppers online form. All submissions via this site are triaged in MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] and if deemed to warrant further investigation it is then passed onto the appropriate investigation team.”

Officials from MBIE, Auckland Council and FENZ arrive to inspect the Oriana Avenue property in Lynfield. Photo / Jason Oxenham

INZ was engaging with local agencies in Auckland to provide welfare support to the migrants including food provisions and accommodation options.

Greathead said investigations are considered on a case-by-case basis.

“If it was found that visas, under AEWV or any category, were granted based on incorrect information submitted to INZ, employers risk losing their accreditation, having their accreditation declined or being prosecuted under the Immigration Act 2009,” she said.

Investigators have spoken with 115 Indian and Bangladeshi nationals who arrived under the scheme with the promise of employment, and paid a substantial amount for their visa and job but were still waiting for any paid work.

The men were accommodated in properties that were not fit to house so many people, investigators said. The conditions of the accommodation were unhygienic, unsanitary, and inappropriate.

“Our first priority was to ensure the health and well-being of all these individuals which included ensuring each property had food, water, electricity, as well as connecting them with local agencies who can provide pastoral care and support,” INZ said.

“Investigations into the employers who brought the individuals to New Zealand continue but we can advise that there are several people and companies of interest pertaining to this case.”

INZ investigators have spoken with more than 100 Indian and Bangladeshi nationals who arrived on the AEWV scheme. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Investigators are in the process of speaking with witnesses to gather evidence and build a complete picture and the Indian High Commission has been engaged to provide support to their nationals.

The INZ spokeswoman said the agency will work with those involved to help them understand their options, which included applying for Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa, finding employment with a new employer or making suitable arrangements to leave.

The agency was also working with visa holders linked to this case who have yet to arrive to tell them not to travel until they receive further contact.

As at August 14, 80,576 Accredited Employer Work Visas have been approved since the new visa opened in July last year, and there are approximately 27,892 accredited employers.

Adrian Wilson, Auckland Council’s compliance manager said the council’s Proactive Compliance team had completed inspections of six addresses referred to it by INZ.

“Three inspections were completed on Friday and a further three on Monday morning,” he said.

“The council’s role in this operation was to identify any breaches of the Building Act and Resource Management Act, and is part of our ongoing programme to proactively investigate suspected illegal boarding house operations.”

Wilson said all six properties remain under investigation and will be subject to ongoing inquiries.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also present at the home being inspected that the Herald visited.

INZ is urging anyone who thinks they are victims of immigration fraud or migrant exploitation to lodge their concerns with the agency so it could investigate.

Lincoln Tan specialises in covering stories around diversity and immigration. He’s been a journalist at the Herald since 2006.