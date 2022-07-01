Protests erupted at Ihumātao in 2019, leading to the Government purchasing the land from Fletcher Building. Photo / Dean Purcell

A group to decide the future of Ihumātao has still not been appointed 18 months after it was announced and there is potentially another five years at least before any decision is on the disputed whenua is reached.

The Government bought the 33-hectare block at Ihumātao from Fletcher Building in December 2020 for $30 million.

It followed years of occupation by mana whenua - after the land was originally confiscated by the Crown in 1863 - that resulted in a high-profile protest in 2019, which drew in supporters from across the country.

Under the 2020 deal, some of the land was intended to be devoted to housing. The programme also allowed for it to be passed into the ownership of tangata whenua once talks about its future were held.

The deal was designed to be outside the Treaty of Waitangi claims process, and bring to a head the long-running dispute over the land at Māngere, Auckland, originally confiscated from mana whenua in 1863.

It was also announced that a steering committee would be established to determine the land's future, including three ahi kaa representatives (those with links to the land) supported by the Kīngitanga, one representative for the Kīngitanga, and two Crown representatives. Auckland Council would have an observer.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson has today, more than 18 months later, announced the appointment of the two Crown representatives, Dr Charlotte Severne and Bernie O'Donnell, to that steering committee.

The Kīngitanga has appointed Rukumoana Schaafhausen its representative. The Herald understands two of the ahi kaa have appointed representatives but they are awaiting the final one before publicly announcing.

It is expected to be announced in a matter of weeks.

The three ahi kaa are Te Kawerau a Maki, Makaurau Marae and Te Aakitai Waiohua.

Kīngitanga Archdeacon and private secretary to King Tuheitia, Ngira Simmonds, told the Herald there had been regular meetings and once the representatives were confirmed they would be able to move forward.

Asked about the time it had taken, Simmonds said for those involved the most important aspect was doing it right.

"It is also fair to say there have been some concerns and angst - 160 plus years of displacement and colonisation cannot be undone quickly.

"It is hard for Māori to come forward and work with the Crown when for nearly 200 years there has been bitterness about the loss of land, identity and culture, now to say just come and sit around the table and get along."

Simmonds said the process had involved respecting each ropu to make their own selections.

"For some it might seem like a long time and many members of the wider New Zealand public might hope it moved a little faster.

"What we need to remember is the whakapapa and history and the displacement, the manae the whenua experienced, it is going to take time here, there are lots of issues to work through.

"But what is really positive is the willingness from all sides of the table and Minister Willie Jackson has been really good and pragmatic."

Jackson said he met with members of the Rōpū Whakahaere recently and expects the group will meet again soon, and it will be convened by the Kīngitanga.

"The role of this group is significant in determining the future use and ownership options of Ihumātao. We anticipate this mahi will be completed in five years.

"I acknowledge it has been complex determining who the Ahi Kā representatives of the Rōpū Whakahaere are, which was also delayed by Covid. I would like to commend Kīngitanga on their work in facilitating this process."

There have been successive attempts to try to resolve the stand-off over Ihumātao since tangata whenua moved on to it in late 2016 to block Fletcher's proposed housing development.

They had argued the land was of cultural, historical and archaeological importance, and should be protected as public space or returned to mana whenua.

In 2019, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would not intervene, but afterward promised no new building would take place while the Government tried to broker a solution.

Labour's efforts were blocked by coalition partner NZ First at the time, which opposed using taxpayers' money for it.

NZ First leader Winston Peters revealed he had warned Ardern it was a confidence issue for him: a warning it could bring down the Government.

National has also opposed using taxpayers' money for the land and argued it risked re-opening the "full and final" Treaty settlement process.

Ihumātao is believed to be one of the first places in Auckland where Māori settled and farmed.

It was confiscated in the 1860s, and sold into private ownership in 1869.

The first Māori King was crowned at Ihumātao.

Occupiers moved in at the end of 2016, and the Kīngitanga joined them in August 2019, hoisting its flag at the site and taking a lead role in the negotiations with the Government.