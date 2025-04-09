Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said: “It will be alleged that the man used a fake driver’s licence to obtain more than $110,000 in products from several large electronic and hardware retailers.

A prolific fraudster faces dozens of charges after allegedly racking up over $100,000 in trade debt under someone else's identity.

“This included fraudulently ordering nearly $20,000 in equipment commonly used to operate a clandestine laboratory.”

Police say branches of well-known retailers were targeted across Auckland.

Items allegedly obtained by the man include high-value electronic and hardware goods.

Bolton says fake driver’s licences are generally a tool for fraud offenders.

He says this sort of offending will involve someone combining their real identity with that of another person.

“I acknowledge our colleagues in Kumeū for alerting us in the first instance, which has prompted our team to investigate.

“Detective Sergeant Ramsay and Detective Everson from the Auckland City’s Financial Crime Unit have worked with urgency to bring together 12 separate cases Auckland-wide.”

Police said the man has appeared in the Auckland District Court and will reappear on April 11.

