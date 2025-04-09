- A fraudster faces 36 charges after allegedly accruing over $110,000 in trade debt using a fake identity.
- The man was arrested in Auckland’s CBD and remanded in custody.
- He allegedly used a fake driver’s licence to obtain goods from retailers across Auckland.
A highly prolific Auckland fraudster is facing dozens of charges after racking up over $100,000 in trade debt under a false identity.
Police say the man has been remanded in custody after being arrested by fraud detectives on Tuesday at a downtown Auckland apartment.
Auckland police’s Financial Crime Unit has been adding up his crime spree, which allegedly began in December, laying 36 fraud charges.
Kumeū police had initially dealt with an unsuspecting victim of alleged identity theft and alerted the unit.