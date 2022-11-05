Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

I used to be: Climate change and Covid-19 vaccine sceptics, anti-homosexuality and violent abuser - what changed?

Cherie Howie
By
20 mins to read
His moko will never experience what he did to his children, former violent abuser-turned-social-activist Phil Paikea says. Photo / Michael Craig

His moko will never experience what he did to his children, former violent abuser-turned-social-activist Phil Paikea says. Photo / Michael Craig

Kids do it on a dime. But for adults, changing our minds on something, or flipping our behaviour, doesn't come so easy. Cherie Howie asks four people how they managed it.

'You start realising there's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand