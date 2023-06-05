Let's Get Wellington Moving has created fly-through visualisers of a plan to remove private vehicles from Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay. Video / Go Wellington

Only $4.5m has been spent on construction projects for Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) and seven city councillors now say they have no confidence in the multi-billion-dollar transport plan.

LGWM, currently estimated to cost $7.4b, is shaping up to be an election issue in the capital.

National has already said it will not proceed with light rail in Wellington if it gets into government and the party is keen on four lanes for general traffic through Mt Victoria, rather than two of those dedicated for public transport.

Things are heating up in the world of local government too after six Wellington City councillors filed a notice of motion with the council’s chief executive last week. They want the council to declare no confidence in LGWM and withdraw the council’s funding agreement.

Councillor John Apanowicz told the Herald this afternoon he also supports the notice of motion and was not a signatory because he didn’t know about the document until after it was filed.

“I despair with Let’s Get Wellington Moving... I just look at it and go, can we just not get something done?

Apanowicz said he was concerned about LGWM’s affordability and he has never been in favour of light rail, especially to Island Bay.

Councillor Diane Calvert, who signed the notice of motion, said she was also concerned about the timeliness, transparency and clarity of information provided on LGWM’s performance.

“It feels like we have to go with a ‘begging bowl’ all the time for information and be grateful for whatever titbits they throw our way.”

The now seven councillors remain a minority group around the 16-person council table. Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has said the notice of motion will ultimately fail because of this.

“While I acknowledge we live in a thriving democracy and councillors are entitled to take this action, I am confident that there’s majority support for LGWM around the council table as well as in the community at large.”

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert says it feels like elected members have to go with a “begging bowl” for information about LGWM's performance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

LGWM is a three-way partnership between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency. The Government’s preferred option for the plan includes light rail to the south and a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

The plan has been criticised for moving too slowly with few construction projects to show for itself.

Transport Minister Michael Wood has confirmed that, as of March 31, LGWM has spent $105.3m in total since the programme started in 2015.

Of that, $61.6m has been spent on consultants and $4.5m on construction.

These figures were provided to National’s transport spokesman Simeon Brown.

“Taxpayers will be appalled to learn that over $100m has now been spent on the Government’s Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme which has delivered nothing except a pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive near Wellington Airport,” Brown said.

“This is typical of Michael Wood’s approach to transport, spending tens of millions on consultants and working groups, but failing to deliver for New Zealanders.”

Wood said Brown’s comments were not surprising.

“He and National back the status quo and Wellingtonians can be guaranteed that if they were in power, that the same thing would happen as under the last National government which called Wellington a ‘dying city’ – nothing.”

Wood said money needs to be spent on design, planning, and consenting before construction can occur on major transport projects.

“National never complains about this pre-construction expenditure for large roading projects, it is simply a symptom of their reflexive opposition to investment in better public transport.”

Construction work is either complete or under way on the Cobham Drive crossing, upgrading 10 intersections and building a new roundabout at Aotea Quay, Wood said.

Construction of major improvements like removing private vehicles from the Golden Mile is scheduled to start later this year, as well as changes to Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd.

A detailed investigation into mass rapid transit is also under way and will be completed next year.

“Collectively, these projects will substantially improve bus reliability, walking and cycling options, and will help make the central city a more attractive place to live and work,” Wood said.

It’s still unclear how exactly the Government intends to fund its mass rapid transit plans in Auckland, Wellington, and eventually Christchurch.

Treasury officials have been working behind the scenes on this and were due to report back to Cabinet with their advice in February.

The Government is still considering a “range of funding tools” to pay for these projects in a fair and equitable way.

A spokesperson for Wood’s office said business case processes underway for projects like Auckland Light Rail will make recommendations on how these tools could be used.

“We will continue to work closely with sponsors and partners to get the mix right as projects develop. This is important work that needs careful consideration rather than rushing.”