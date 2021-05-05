Hutt Valley High School students rally at Parliament after toxic mould found on the campus

Students setting up at the protest / Photo Katie Harris

Hutt Valley High students have taken their school work to the lawns of Parliament to protest against underfunding after toxic mould was discovered on their campus.

In late March the discovery of "unsafe levels of mould" in a block of classrooms at the school prompted further air testing of the building, while students took lessons in the hall and library.

About 100 pupils parked up at Parliament today with their school work, chairs and tables to highlight their plight.

Head student Patrick Maslen said 16 classrooms had been closed, as well as part of the gym and some office spaces due to the mould.

"We are protesting the lack of funding in public state schools and it's not just us, schools around New Zealand that have this large systemic issue of underfunding."

He said one block was renowned for being likened to a prison and they had been calling for more funding for "years".

Hutt Valley High School head student Patrick Maslen at the protest. Photo / Katie Harris

Last week an update from Acting Principal Denise Johnson confirmed C Block – where the mould was initially found – would be demolished, and mould had been identified in multiple other parts of the building.

The update outlined that Year 12 and 13 students would learn remotely for half of the week on an alternating basis while C Block was demolished and replaced.

MP for Hutt South, Labour's Ginny Anderson, said the situation was unacceptable. She was heartened by the fact that it was to be demolished.

She said they were holding a public meeting tonight and the Ministry of Health would be there to explain what steps would be taken to "put things back right".

Mould has since been discovered in other parts of Hutt Valley High School. Photo / Supplied

Hutt-based National MP Chris Bishop told the Herald the students were sending a message to the Government that they needed a school upgrade.

"What we need is a clear and firm commitment from the Government in relation to the replacement of C block and the upgrade."

Year 12 student May Harmer was doing her school work on the lawn and said she decided to protest because she was dissatisfied with the underfunding.

"It shouldn't have happened in the first place and there's probably a bunch of other schools that haven't been as lucky to have the same testing and response."