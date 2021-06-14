Hutt City councillor David Bassett resigns

Hutt City councillor David Bassett has resigned.

Hutt City councillor David Bassett has resigned, the Herald understands.

The move will trigger a byelection in Lower Hutt's Central Ward.

Bassett is an independent councillor and has been on council for more than 12 years, for nine of those years he was the city's deputy mayor.

But since Ray Wallace lost the mayoralty to current mayor Campbell Barry, Bassett has not been given positions of responsibility like being a committee chair.

In March he resigned from the role as Wellington Water Committee chairman after holding the position for eight years.

In a letter sent to committee members this week he said it was an appropriate time to stand down from the role due to the Government's Three Waters reforms being well underway.

"The bedding down of these new structures will take a good number of years to achieve. The new reforms are very significant and I believe it is critically important our region has continuity of governance during this time of change."

Bassett said the new committee chair would need time to understand the many different views of councils in the region, and beyond, to ensure a smooth transition from the current system to a new approach.

Bassett has been approached for comment on his resignation as a councillor.