Climate protesters in Wellington today. Photo / RNZ / Krystal Gibbens





By RNZ

Thousands of people are expected to take part in climate strikes today.

About 1000 campaigners gathered in Wellington’s Civic Square before marching to Parliament.

They are demanding New Zealand reduce its emissions, transition to regenerative agriculture, lower the voting age to 16 and respond to the climate crisis with tangata whenua at the centre of decision-making.

Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick with party co-leader James Shaw at the protest. Photo / RNZ / Nick Monro

Organiser Sophie Handford said the climate crisis was an urgent issue and action needs to be taken now.

She said people of all ages were taking part today.

Protesters make their way through Wellington's streets. Photo / RNZ / Nick Monro

“We’re very much encouraging and calling on those across generations to join us on the street.”

Other strikes are taking place across the country this afternoon.

- RNZ