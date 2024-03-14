Hundreds of boats took to Coromandel waters first thing this morning for the Kubota Billfish Classic. The annual event is tipped to be the largest of its kind in the world and attracts thousands of people to Whitianga.

A fishing competition described by organisers as the world’s largest has returned to Whitianga.

Hundreds of boats were on the water for a shotgun start, just after 7am today.

The Kubota Billfish Classic, hosted by the Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, now in its fifth year, attracted 420 entries for this year’s event.

The boats took to the waters off Whitianga today, with teams competing for a total of $2 million in prizes.

While event organiser Tom Maxwell said he “was in the thick of it” today, he earlier said he had established the event after he became frustrated with New Zealand fishing events “not doing well”.

“I had some ideas on how they should be run; tournaments were not getting a lot of people turning up.”

As a fishing charter captain, Maxwell travelled the world early in his career, competing in several international fishing competitions.

Photo / Peter McVinnie

With such a rich prize pool, the stakes are high.

“One of the highlights of the competition for me is the theatre of it all . . . With big prizes on the line, all fishermen are competitive. You can see it on their faces, they want to bring home one of the big prizes for their families.”

This year’s prizes include $350,000 for the heaviest billfish, a share of the jackpot and a $115,000 Kubota U48G excavator for the “last man standing”.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Saturday, March 16, at the waterfront.

The Kubota Billfish Classic has grown from a small community event into what organisers believe is the largest billfish tournament globally - based on the number of boats taking part.

Photo / Peter McVinnie

Governed by ethical fishing practices, the contest prides itself on sustainability, with one of the main categories being “tag and release”. What was caught is identified and earmarked for scientific research before being released back into the wild.

