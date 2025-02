Several buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution, but Wells said crews made good progress and people were cleared to re-enter from around 1.45pm.

University of Otago students and staff wait outside the Hercus and Lindo Ferguson buildings after being evacuated. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Outside the Hercus and Lindo Ferguson buildings, hundreds of students and staff waited to return following the evacuation.

A University of Otago student told the Herald they had been in a lecture when the evacuation order was given due to the strong smell of gas.

Part of Hanover St was blocked, with police stationed at intersections to manage traffic.

