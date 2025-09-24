Advertisement
Human rights breach: Cash-strapped bus driver offered more work in return for sex

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
A female bus driver was offered more hours of work in return for sex. The Human Rights Review Tribunal has now found her rights were breached in a sexual harassment case described as the worst of its kind. Photo / 123rf

A solo mum struggling to make ends meet on the bus run she worked was offered more hours by the company branch manager in return for sex.

The woman initially complied, and the pair had sex at work and on the buses parked there.

But she was ultimately forced to

