Human remains wash up on North Canterbury beach

Human remains have been found at a beach in North Canterbury this morning,

A police spokesperson said they received information that the remains had washed ashore at Leithfield Beach in Hurunui.

The remains were located by a member of the public who informed police just after 8.30am.

"At this time, the remains are unidentified and the circumstances are unknown," they said.

Anyone with information or concerns that can assist this police are asked to contact Police on 111 and quote event number P049212549