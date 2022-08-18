Human remains in Manurewa suitcases understood to be two young children

A grim scene that played out on a Manurewa street last week has taken a darker turn with reports the human remains found in suitcases at an Auckland home were unknowingly taken there following the sale of goods in a storage locker. Video / NZ Herald

A grim scene that played out on a Manurewa street last week has taken a darker turn with reports the human remains found in suitcases at an Auckland home were unknowingly taken there following the sale of goods in a storage locker. Video / NZ Herald

The human remains found in suitcases bought as part of an auction for abandoned goods in a storage unit in South Auckland are believed to be two young children, the Herald understands.

Police are yet to provide any detail on the nature of the human remains found at a Manurewa property on August 11, or the number of victims. They are expected to release more information at a 4.30pm press conference today.

The Herald has established from several sources the remains are believed to belong to two young children.

A neighbour on the scene at the time of the discovery told the Herald earlier this week there was "kids stuff in the back of the trailer: prams, toys, walker" which transported the suitcases.

According to police, people living at the Moncrieff Ave house brought "unowned property to their address" last Thursday and "are not involved in the incident".

It is understood the family purchased the contents of a storage locker as part of an online auction and found the remains in suitcases as part of the purchase.

A homicide investigation is now under way.

A neighbour told the Herald the family found the remains in suitcases while they were unpacking and sorting through a trailer-load of the property on their front yard and driveway.

A man at the property on Moncrieff Ave, Manurewa, on Tuesday morning said he was looking after the house for his immediate family who had allegedly left Auckland after making the find.

"We're doing all right. As long as everyone leaves us alone we'll be all right," the family member said.

"They've gone away [the family who discovered the remains]. I wasn't here."

A police cordon was set up at the house during the weekend while forensic workers undertook a scene examination.

By early this week, police had left the address but large metal gates across the driveway were closed.

A post-mortem examination is under way. This is expected to be completed over the coming days.

"Given this is a homicide investigation, the flow of information into the public arena via media needs to be accurate and responsible," a police spokesperson said today.

Any errors in this space could compromise the investigation and might hinder the ability to hold a person or persons to account, the spokesperson said.

"As we've previously said, we appreciate there is a large public interest, however, there are still a number of inquiries to be carried out before police can comment further.

"The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery."