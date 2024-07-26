In the play, reclusive author Hugh Howard – who has written a beloved book called Come Along Oliver Moody – employs a student, Annie Dawes, to help him get his house in order. But Dawes, an aspiring writer herself, has an ulterior motive – she believes Howard is her birth father.

As the boxes get sorted, unexpected and intriguing truths are unveiled, a profound connection is formed, and a life-long friendship is rekindled between the author and the all-too-real subject of his famous novel.

It is a captivating tale that delves into the universal themes of mystery, friendship and the power of storytelling to illuminate even the darkest corners of our lives.

The play has elements of comedy – Howard’s character has a very dry sense of humour and audiences can expect plenty of giggles.

Annie Dawes is being played by Gisborne Girls’ High School drama teacher Sam Millar (School of Rock) and Robbie Bloomfield (12 Angry Jurors) is Albert Masoe.

The cast of Come Along Oliver Moody do a read-through of the new play Come Along Walter Moody, coming to Unity Theatre.

This is the first play written by award-winning screenplay writer Nick Ward, who wrote the feature film Stickmen in 2001. He also wrote episodes for the series Outrageous Fortune and Burying Brian, and horror flick The Ferryman as well as The Brokenwood Mysteries, Under The Vines and Wellington Paranormal.

Ward will be giving a playwright’s talk on opening night before the play starts. It will be performed for the first time by Unity Theatre.

With only one more month until the world premiere, director Jill White said the cast were already relying less and less on their scripts, which was allowing all of the facial mannerisms and personality traits to come through.

“Each rehearsal is getting better and better,” White says.

There are several parts that are voice-only, with actors reading from scripts backstage. Mike Costello (Love Letters) is reading as himself – a story-teller.

“He has such an amazing voice. It’s like listening to a story on National Radio,” White says.

Sarah Grant (The Crucible) plays Kim Hill and Annette Nyman (Chicago) is doing the last two announcing roles.

White said she felt incredibly excited after their last rehearsal on Sunday.

“I come away from rehearsals and I’m just so excited. You get these little magic moments happening which give me such a good feeling.”

Audiences will be able to experience the magic themselves when the play opens on Saturday, August 31.

From from August 31 to September 7 at Unity Theatre.