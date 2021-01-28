Huge wildfire raging at Pipiwai, 130ha burnt so far

The fire as seen from the southern end of Pipiwai Rd this morning. Photo / Steve Macmillan

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Firefighter are battling to control a massive 130ha wildfire in pine forest south of Kawakawa before forecast high winds hit later today.

The blaze started about 3.30pm on Thursday on Pipiwai Rd, between James Rd and Lovatt Rd, about midway between Whangārei and Kaikohe.

Seven helicopters got to work at first light this morning using monsoon buckets with 70 forestry contractors from around the North helping firefighters on the ground.

A huge column of smoke can be seen from many kilometres away.

Deputy principal rural fire officer Wayne Martin said the fire, in one- and two-year-old pine trees, was not yet contained. Strong winds were forecast later today.

The fire started in young pines near Pipiwai Rd. Photo / Kui Croft

Firefighters advised families in three homes on Pipiwai Rd to evacuate just before 8pm on Thursday.

Evacuees were directed to Matawaia Marae, north of the fire, and Tau Henare Marae to the south. The marae were also providing meals for weary firefighters.

Volunteers from Kawakawa Fire Brigade were the first to arrive on Thursday, followed by firefighters from Kamo, Hikurangi, Towai, Whangārei, Kerikeri and Kaikohe.

Martin said it was not clear yet where or how the fire had started.

''We were just trying to get on top of it when we got there.''

Efforts to pinpoint the point of origin were likely to begin today.

A huge amount of smoke on Thursday sparked 111 calls around the district. People reported seeing and smelling smoke as far away as Kawakawa and Paihia.

That could happen again today as the wind picked up, Martin said.

An incident control team from Fire and Emergency NZ in Auckland is taking over command of the firefighting operation today.

The Pipiwai fire dwarfs the other wildfires so far this season.

A fire near Rawene earlier this month, which also forced the evacuation of three homes and shut down Rawene Rd for six hours, swept through 10ha of young pine trees.

When the Pipiwai fire was first reported it covered an area of about 200m by 200m with flames said to be ''as high as a house''.

It spread quickly in the late afternoon heat and high winds, ripping through 50ha of young pine trees by 6pm on Thursday. By 8pm that had grown to 120ha.

All of Northland has been under a total fire ban since December 30.