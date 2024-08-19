Jonathan Green knows a thing or two about photographing the moon.
The astrophotographer has been capturing cosmic events for nearly 15 years and previously ran the New Zealand Astrophotography competition. These days, he spends his time at Kumeū Observatory conducting astronomical research.
“It’s a simple case of getting the moon in focus through the eyepiece with your phone’s camera ... the moon will look tiny in your image if all you’re using is the phone without any type of optical aid.”
Green says you can opt for a telephoto lens if you want the moon to look large relative to the foreground – but finding the best imagery depends on the timing of your shot.
“The best shots are those that have a foreground to show the scale of the moon ... shooting when the moon is rising or setting, so you have a foreground, is what sets amazing images apart from average ones ... and the moon will be less bright, meaning you can use slightly longer exposure.”
Tuesday’s blue moon will appear bigger and brighter when at the horizon – this is called the moon illusion. Green says a “rookie mistake” is over-exposure: “The moon is already so bright ... short exposures are better.”
The brightness of the moon applies to another basic rule – “definitely don’t use flash”, no matter how tempting, and use manual settings on your camera if you can.
Photographing the blue moon with camera gear
Green says a sturdy tripod is the first essential if you’re using a DSLR or mirrorless camera.
Fellow astrophotographer, Auckland-based Mayank Mrug has been playing around with photography for nearly 20 years. He works with a decade-old DSLR to capture his lunar images.
He says all his lunar photos are shot at 300mm focal length.
“There’s a rule called Looney 11, which means when shooting a full moon, you should have an aperture of 1/11.”
Mrug suggests more advanced photographers use a stacking method for capturing quality images.
“It doesn’t really matter if you get a good shot or not, just watching the full moon at perigee rise over the horizon is almost a spiritual-like event that reminds us of our cosmic connection to the universe.”