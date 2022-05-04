Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

How the land occupation at Wellington's Shelly Bay came to an end

8 minutes to read
Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Shelly Bay has divided an iwi, caught the eye of a famous filmmaker, and launched a mayoral campaign, but finally, after 16 months, a land occupation there has come to an end.

The prime real

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.