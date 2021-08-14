Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Death, a will, then court: How one man dangled an inheritance to command many women

10 minutes to read
David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

Tim Posa was difficult in life and difficult in death. A demanding and irascible man, Posa dangled before a series of women the prospect of inheriting his $1.6 million home if only they met his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.