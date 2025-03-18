- Atmospheric rivers are long, thin filaments of moisture that stretch thousands of kilometres from the subtropics to New Zealand
- They’ve featured in a series of recent deluges, including 2021’s Westport flood and 2023’s Auckland Anniversary weekend storm
- Scientists who analysed a high-end emissions scenario found New Zealand could be hit by twice as many extreme atmospheric rivers by the end of the century – and in some places they could bring up to 20% more total annual rainfall
They’ve fuelled some of New Zealand’s most damaging deluges – and now scientists project that extreme “atmospheric rivers” could become twice as frequent by the century’s end.
Capable of carrying 200 times the flow of our largest river, the Clutha, these long, thin filaments of atmospheric moisture snake thousands of kilometres between the hot-and-humid tropics and the mid-latitudes, where New Zealand sits.
Along with driving a series of extreme deluges in Auckland’s record-wet summer of 2022-23, they powered monster storms that put large areas of Canterbury farmland underwater in 2021 and another that forced the evacuation of half of Westport the same year.
In a just-published analysis, Niwa scientists found that under a relatively high greenhouse gas emissions scenario, the country could face a doubling of these events by the close of the century.