Premium
New Zealand|Crime

How jealous lies sent a teenage boy to prison for rape he didn't commit

19 minutes to read
Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

EXCLUSIVE: A teenage boy wrongly accused of rape went to prison protesting his innocence. A year later, the so-called victim recanted the allegations. But the confession didn't come to light for another 10 years. Jared

