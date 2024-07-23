“I guess I started swimming and had my first surf lesson in 2020, with Brittany Andrews at Learn to Surf over in Sumner … it just took off from there,” he said.
Now a surf instructor and mental health support worker, Sparrow is determined to help others. He believes surfing saved his life.
“The first lesson with Brittany, something sparked inside of me, and it just went from there,” Sparrow said.
Without knowing it, Andrews helped trigger a ripple of recovery for Sparrow.
“I definitely didn’t think that at the time … I think I really was just a small cog in a wheel that contributed,” she said.
Andrews watched as Sparrow progressed from surf student to teacher. By then, Sparrow had observed the tangible benefits of surfing for his recovery.
“I sort of had this idea going around in my head of how to use surfing and my journey to hopefully help others,” he said.
“If it worked for me, maybe it might work for another person that’s battling out there,” he said.
He pitched his idea to Peter Mannix, who runs Surf-able, a surfing programme for the disabled community.
“Brad was talking to me one day and he said he was interested in running a surfing wellbeing programme…he started talking about his background and what he was trying to achieve, and I was in,” Mannix said.
“His story is quite remarkable, you know, his transformation.”
Sparrow then approached Harriet English at the Christchurch City Mission to see if they would collaborate.
“First of all, Brad came here and gave a talk to the City Mission about his journey … then later on he approached me and said he wanted to start this charity. And of course, we said absolutely,” English said.
The pilot programme was a runaway success. Mannix, Sparrow, and Andrews worked together.
“They’ve got the experience of Pete from the business side. They’ve got Brad with his love of surfing and his lived experience. They’ve got Brittany, who’s passionate about surfing and as a young woman, so good at teaching and to see them together … it’s wonderful.”
A big part of the programme’s success is the integration of Te Whare Tapa Whā. Sparrow’s support worker, Lee, introduced him to the concept.
English said the results from the pilot programme were “incredible”.
“The buzz on the way back, the excitement of doing something that maybe they’d always dreamed of doing and never had a chance to … it was just pure joy,” she said.
“What we had straight away was people wanting to come on board and do it again and get better and improve themselves.”
One Surf Ora client said, “It was great to be connected to nature and learn a new skill that made me feel like I could accomplish anything”.
English said she noticed clients found a new desire to stay sober. They wanted to get better at surfing.
“If you’re using drugs, you can’t do it very well ... therefore, if you think ‘I want to get better at this, I’m not going to use so much ... I won’t drink so much, because otherwise, I’ll be useless next week’,” she said.