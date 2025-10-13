Auckland led declines in the housing market with a 2.5% drop, while Queenstown and Invercargill had modest gains. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

The housing market continues to go backwards, with major cities leading the declines, amid hopes that lower interest rates may spark some kind of recovery.

The latest Quotable Value (QV) report showed the national average home value fell 1.1% in the three months ended September to $900,521.

Values remained 0.2% lower than a year ago, and around 14.0% below the peak in early 2022.

Auckland led the market lower with a 2.5% fall to $1.19 million, followed by Whangārei, Hamilton, and Nelson, all around 1.7% lower, and Wellington falling 0.8%.