Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

OCR cut: Kiwibank, BNZ drop variable home loan rates after Official Cash Rate fall

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

OCR cut: Liam Dann discusses today's Reserve Bank decision.

Two more banks have reacted to the Reserve Bank’s Official Cash Rate cut lowering floating mortgage rates.

Kiwibank and BNZ are the latest to lower their variable home loan rates. It follows similar moves by Westpac, ASB and ANZ yesterday.

Kiwibank this morning said its new variable and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save