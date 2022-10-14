Former homeless woman Missy Rehu. 52. Photo / Andrew Warner

Missy Rehu is bubbly, cheerful and radiates joy.

It's a far cry from where the 52-year-old of Te Arawa was three years ago when she was living on the streets.

"Before, I was a shy girl. I never spoke much. But now, that's changed. I can communicate with people now and I'm more open. Before, I couldn't. I was just with myself, I didn't know who to trust out there," Rehu said.

Rehu was born and raised in Rotorua and was orphaned when she was 12 sending her on a difficult journey into adulthood. Rehu started sleeping rough around 2019 after a change in her situation.

She got off the streets after about six months. She was unsure exactly how long she had been homeless because she didn't have a watch or calendar to keep track of time passing.

She had been visiting Te Pokapū the homeless hub and engaged with the Housing First programme.

Housing First is a Government programme that aims to end homelessness. It launched in Rotorua in mid-2019 and is run by Lifewise.

Before that she had been living at Kuirau Park, affectionately called "KP" by the group she lived with.

"I want to speak up to support the whānau and speak on their behalf," Rehu said.

"We lived at KP because of the steam, keeping us warm.

"But it was too open for the public and others were making a mess which made it hard for us, so we had to move along to Government Gardens."

When the group moved to Government Gardens they were living under trees, wrapping up in blankets and donated clothing to keep warm.

During her time on the streets, Rehu said she saw an influx of homeless people moving to Rotorua and a number of homeless overdose and require medical attention.

"Unfortunately, that happened really often. It is scary seeing that happen to people."

Rehu shared her story with the Rotorua Daily Post on World Homeless Day on Monday. Representatives from key support organisations like Lifewise and Housing First gathered at the Arts Village to commemorate World Homeless Day with arts, crafts, kai and games.

"Without Lifewise we'd be out there freezing and hungry," Rehu said.

"I just feel sorry for the ones still out there now, especially with kids."

Rehu said being part of the Housing First programme had resulted in personal growth.

"I'm more open and have shared a lot about my experiences and I'm not scared to show my feelings."

Artwork by Hayze Ututaonga at the Arts Village for Lifewise's recognition of World Homeless Day. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rehu now lives in a house with a flatmate and is giving back to those in her former situation by volunteering for a laundry service for homeless.

Rehu said she spoke on behalf of the more than 1000 homeless people in Rotorua when reflecting on her experiences.

Lifewise regional manager Tepora Apirana of Ngāti Pikiao said Rehu was like a "mum" on the streets.

"You've mothered a lot of the girls here. You are one of our street mums, for the girls that are out there," Apirana said.

Rehu agreed: "I am the street mum."

Lifewise has Housing First programmes running in Auckland, Christchurch and Rotorua and recently expanded into eight other rohe.

Apirana said since the service began in 2019, they had supported 142 people into rental housing in Rotorua.

"We're a mainstream organisation but we follow kaupapa Māori. NInety-eight per cent of our workforce are Māori and local. We've always had a kaupapa Māori approach.

"We work with everyone. We love all people. We love every culture.

"We know that with the values of manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and aroha, those strong Māori concepts work for everyone."

Jim Wickcliffe, of Ngāti Whakaue, is the key support worker that checks in with Rehu once a week. He said Rehu had been great to work with and he supported her by helping her learn life skills.

"She's very proactive. Wanting to always move forward the best way that she can. We just come alongside her and tautoko, support that."

Wickcliffe said that he has built a special rapport with Rehu.

"Our bond is special."

In Census 2018, more than 102,000 people were identified as severely housing deprived, about 2 per cent of Aotearoa's population. Since 2013, the rate of severe housing deprivation has increased. Māori, Pacific peoples and young people have the highest rates of severe housing deprivation.

Housing First's most predominant clients are single Māori men, an evaluation found.

As of March 2021, 3396 individuals and households had been accepted into Housing First in Aotearoa. Of those, 1891 or 56 per cent had been housed. Thirty-eight per cent had withdrawn from the programme for varied reasons.

Nearly two-thirds of clients accepted are male (63 per cent) and aged over 36 (63 per cent). Of those currently in the programme, 58 per cent primarily identify as Māori, 9 per cent as Pacific, and 24 per cent as New Zealand European.

Providers were receiving more referrals from whānau with children, reflecting the lack of houses in Aotearoa.