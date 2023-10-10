Home in Place NZ Limited has received a Government grant of $11.2m to develop 28 affordable rental homes in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Home in Place NZ Limited has received a Government grant of $11.2m to develop 28 affordable rental homes in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Rotorua’s “unbelievable need” for rental accommodation has helped spur a $21.4 million grant from the Government’s Affordable Housing Fund to create 64 affordable homes in the Bay of Plenty.

The 64 homes, 28 of which will be built in Rotorua, were announced by Housing Minister Megan Woods on Monday among 174 homes to be built across New Zealand.

Not-for-profit group Home in Place NZ Limited received the largest of the grants with $11.2m for a development of 28 affordable rental homes in Rotorua.

The social housing landlord with multiple government contracts, which has operated in New Zealand since 2016, would own the homes.

Home in Place NZ chief executive Christopher Trypas said Rotorua was “specifically” chosen because of its “unbelievably tight” rental market.

He said at the time his team did the business proposal, there were just “six properties available to rent” in the entire town on one property listing website.

“It demonstrated the unbelievable need in Rotorua for affordable long-term rentals.”

Trypas said Home in Place NZ aimed to deliver the dwellings in 2025.

He did not want to disclose the location of the development yet but said it would be located within 2km of the Rotorua town centre. It would also need residential infrastructure such as roading and pipes built.

“It is a greenfield, from-scratch development,” Trypas said.

“The properties will all be three-bedroom, two-bathroom terrace homes.”

Home in Place NZ Limited chief executive Christopher Trypas. Photo / Dan Scott

Trypas said once the homes were built, Home in Place NZ would advertise them like any rental.

“The only difference will be that when you apply for the property there will be an income and needs-based eligibility assessment that’s undertaken.”

Trypas said the properties would be for moderate-income earners and would be available at 80 per cent of the market rental value.

The development is Home in Place NZ’s first purchase of property stock in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, a grant of just over $6.5 million will help the Western Bay of Plenty District Council more than double its elder housing stocks in Katikati.

Council chief executive John Holyoake said it would own the 26-home development which would be located at 13 to17 Heron Cres.

“These homes are allocated specifically for elderly people on the pension with very limited financial means,” Holyoake told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“Rent is set so as not to exceed 35 per cent of the net weekly rate of New Zealand superannuation.”

In a media statement, Holyoake said the development would have a mix of one and two-bedroom units that would also cater for those with mobility issues.

A Government grant of just over $6.5 million will help the Western Bay of Plenty Council more than double its elder housing stocks in Katikati.

The statement said the development would come at no cost to ratepayers.

The development will replace 11 40-year-old units that have been removed from the site and add 15 more.

“We have listened to our community about their needs and sought to get funding from central government to get more housing built in the area, and look after our elderly,” Holyoake said in the statement.

“Affordable housing for older people is a key area of concern in our district — need is increasing, and supply is very limited.

“At the moment Katikati’s housing stock of mostly three- and four-bedroom homes doesn’t fit the needs of our older population who typically want to downsize.”

According to the council’s statement, the site at Heron Cres was “build ready” and foundational site works including retaining walls and fencing had been completed.

Western Bay of Plenty chief executive John Holyoake. Photo / NZME

Western Bay councillor Anne Henry said without the grant, the 26-unit build “would not have happened”.

“We’re extremely grateful.”

Henry said the grant meant the council would be able to provide accommodation for people who had contributed to the district.

“It’s our responsibility to look after those who have provided for us.”

The Housing Minister’s announcement also included up to $3.6m in funding for Tauhara North Kāinga Limited to develop 10 affordable rental homes for whānau Māori.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the partnerships with Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Home in Place NZ and Tauhara North Kāinga Limited were “critical” to addressing the needs of New Zealanders struggling to meet the cost of a market rental.

Tauhara North Kāinga Limited was contacted for comment.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.