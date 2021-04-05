Website of the Year

Housing crisis: Hawke's Bay family elated at 'warm and dry' Kāinga Ora home

10 minutes to read
A Napier mother-of-four says her complaints about living in a leaking and mouldy state have been mostly ignored. Video / Warren Buckland

Michael Neilson
It took one family years to escape their leaking, mouldy state house for a warm, dry home. Social issues reporter Michael Neilson reports on a happy ending for the Pye family in Napier - but

