The site of yesterday's slip. Photo / Sophie Trigger

Two properties evacuated last night due to a slip will be assessed this morning.

The homes were evacuated yesterday afternoon after a large slip on Onslow Rd.

The slip blocked the accessway to the houses, but residents were able to be evacuated via their neighbour's property, he said.

"We are keeping all the occupants warm and dry, police have set up a roadblock, and we have diversions in place.

Wellington City Council has placed the households evacuated into temporary accommodation, and a council spokesperson told the Herald a site investigation will be required to know whether they can return home.

There have been several other slips across Wellington City overnight and into Friday morning, and a couple of blocked drains.

From Kelburn to Khandallah, slips have covered roads and made commuting challenging and the council recommends people keep their wits about them while driving.

State Highway 59 has closed between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki, with council contractors on site to clear debris.

People are urged to use State Highway 1 Transmission Gully as an alternative route as the road will be closed for some time.

"We recommend everyone travel to the conditions, stay safe and dry, and report any incidents to 499 4444 or through the Council's FixIt App."

There have been almost 500 slips over the past few soggy weeks in the capital.

They have been caused by a long period of wet weather, according to GNS Science.