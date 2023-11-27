the Supreme House of the Year under $1 million Award went to this development in Raglan, built by FV Design and Build. The house also took out the New Home Award in the $750,000 - $1 million category. Photo / Troy Constable

the Supreme House of the Year under $1 million Award went to this development in Raglan, built by FV Design and Build. The house also took out the New Home Award in the $750,000 - $1 million category. Photo / Troy Constable

Three Waikato houses have stood out nationally at this year’s House of the Year Awards.

One of them, located on the edge of Raglan Harbour and built by FV Design and Build, has even clocked up a double win: It not only took out the Supreme House of the Year under $1 million Award but also the New Home Award in the $750,000 - $1 million category.

The judges made special mention of the detailing in the home.

“Nestled between two large pōhutukawa trees, this elegant holiday home is a true gem. Located on the edge of the Raglan harbour, it offers a northwest-facing position to soak up the sun from all areas.

“Despite its modest floor area, the home spans over three gently stepped levels, creating a sense of spaciousness. The expert craftsmanship is evident throughout, with concrete heated floors and plywood walls. The attention to detail in this build is truly remarkable.”

The second Waikato-based stand-out was located close to Raglan’s famous black-sand surf beaches and has won the MultiUnit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) Award.

This development, located close to the famous black-sand surf beaches in Raglan, won the Master Build 10 Year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) Award 2023. Photo / Troy Constable, Larnie Nicolson

Judges said the development, built by Hay Construction, maximised the views and the small footprint.

“The six townhouses in the North Point Residences development feel like a resort. It’s designed for efficient communal living, to blend with its natural surroundings and to make the best use possible of natural light.

“The buildings all feature landscaped courtyards and paths between each of the units to create a feeling of space.”

The third stand-out from Waikato is located in Cooks Beach and has won one of two national Supreme Awards.

Judges said it was a “cleverly designed” multi-level house with views to get lost in, a focus on sunlight, soft textures and soothing palettes.

This development in Cooks Beach took out a Special Award at the national Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards 2023. Photo / Bill Hedges

“Natural timbers and locally sourced stone blend seamlessly with the environment, creating a harmonious connection with nature.

“The goal was clear from the beginning: to craft a beach house that caters to the needs of a multi-generational family, with everyone enjoying time together while still having their own space. Enduring materials, including stone sourced from Te Kūiti, are designed to age beautifully and add a sense of solidity and permanence.”

The National Supreme House of the Year Award in the over $1 million category went to John Creighton Builders for its home in Fendalton, Christchurch.

The National Supreme Renovation of the Year went to Glenbuild for a development in Kohimarama, Auckland.

The annual House of the Year Awards are run by the Registered Master Builders and celebrate the best in residential building.

The competition is divided into two parts. The first is a regional competition. Of all regional award winners, the top 100 will be selected which will go through a second round of judging for the national competition.

This year, the awards marked their 30th anniversary and crowned 21 national winners.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



