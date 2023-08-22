The site of the Waikato Supreme House of the Year posed a formidable challenge for both designers and builders. Photo / Registered Master Builders Awards

The site of the Waikato Supreme House of the Year posed a formidable challenge for both designers and builders. Photo / Registered Master Builders Awards

A new home perched on a cliff overlooking the ocean at Cooks Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula has won the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award for SJR Builders at the 2023 Waikato Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The judges said the unassuming street view of the house at Ferry Landing belies the grandeur and intricacy of the home built on a site that posed a formidable challenge for designers and builders.

It is described as a worthy supreme winner and also won the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, New Home over $4 million award, and a Gold Award.

The challenges posed by constrained site access and complex ground conditions were met with a carefully planned and staged building process, the judges said.

The Supreme House of the Year transcends complexity, showcasing outstanding craftsmanship throughout. Photo / Registered Master Builders Awards

“Boring deep holes of up to eight metres down to bedrock and filling them with reinforced concrete, tested SJR Builders’ expertise. “Navigating the difficult access to the underground concrete bedroom wing required exceptional skill.

“The cedar cladding is beautifully crafted, and the door set-out is immaculate. All the joinery is of exceptional quality, including the fitting of the cedar ceiling lining. The recesses for the blinds account for the coordination of structural and other services, making it evident the work has been carried out by true masters of their craft.”

Spanning three levels, the lower portion uses waterproofed concrete structures, while the upper portion consists of structural steel and timber framing.

Natural timbers and locally sourced stone feature throughout the exterior, subtly blending the home into its surrounding environment. Superior craftsmanship is evident in the flawless finishes and fittings. “The curved surfaces have been expertly executed, and the finishes, including textured plaster, tiling, timber, plasterboard and painting, add to the stunning result. Exemplifying excellence, this construction is a worthy supreme winner,” the judges said.

FV Design and Build's home in Raglan was awarded the Waikato Supreme House of the Year under $1 million award. Photo / Registered Master Builders Awards

Supreme House of the Year under $1 million

A home by FV Design and Build in Raglan was awarded the Waikato Supreme House of the Year under $1 million award.

The FV Design and Build team has created an exceptional home that showcases flawless design and construction. A special feature, the hidden floor-to-ceiling door in the dining room leading to the bedroom wing, adds a unique touch.

The judges said the workmanship displayed in this house is outstanding, and well worthy of the Supreme Award in its category. The house also took out the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000-$1 million category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

The renovation included the addition of a veranda on the front, the skilful removal of walls, and the straightening of the exterior wall. Photo / Registered Master Builders Awards

Waikato Supreme Renovation

G D Pringle Building is the Waikato Supreme Renovation of the Year winner for a build in Cambridge. The judges were wowed by this home renovation. They said it has been remodelled so well throughout its exterior and interior, it’s near impossible to distinguish the work undertaken. “G D Pringle Building’s team has demonstrated meticulous attention to detail, precision and craftsmanship. This home was also awarded Renovation up to $750,000 category, and a Gold Award.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition recognises the very best homes, builders and craftspeople across New Zealand. This year the regional competition had almost 300 entries across nine regions.





The judges said the meticulous matching of new with existing matai flooring showcases the G D Pringle Building team's eye for detail. Photo / Registered Master Builders Awards

Other category winners

● Versatile Homes and Building Hamilton, Winner of the APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Kakahi, Taumarunui.

● Holcroft Prestige, Winner of the New Home $1.5 million - $2 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Flagstaff, Hamilton.

● Hay Construction, Winner of the Master Build 10-year Guarantee Multi-Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Raglan

● Sentinel Homes Waikato, Winner of the Volume/Group Housing New Home $500,000-$750,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Flagstaff, Hamilton

● Fowler Homes, Winner of the GIB Show Home category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Leamington, Cambridge

● G.D Pringle Building, Winner of the Bunnings Renovation up to $750,000-$1.5 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Fairfield, Hamilton

● Iconic Construction, Winner of the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Matangi, Waikato

● BDC Homes, Winner of the Carpet Mill Lifestyle Award and a Gold Award, for a home in Morrinsville



