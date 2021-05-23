House near Waiouru 'totally destroyed' by fire before crews arrived

A house near Waiouru was destroyed by fire early on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

A house near Waiouru was destroyed by fire early on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

An early-morning fire destroyed a house near Waiouru on Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to the Waiaruhe Rd blaze shortly before 3am on Monday and sent two fire engines from Waiouru and Taihape, as well as a tanker from Ohakune.

A spokeswoman said the house was already "totally destroyed" by fire when crews arrived and they focused on dampening down hotspots.

There was no indication that the house was occupied at the time, and the spokeswoman said no one was injured.

A fire investigator will determine the cause of the fire.