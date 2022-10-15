House gutted by fire near Christchurch

Four fire trucks from Woodend and Kaiapoi attended and departed by 7.09am. File photo / Bevan Conley

Four fire trucks from Woodend and Kaiapoi attended and departed by 7.09am. File photo / Bevan Conley

Residents at The Pines Beach in Waimakariri were rudely woken on Sunday morning to a blaze that left a house gutted.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said it was in the process of establishing whether another house had also been damaged in the blaze.

She said FENZ crews were called to the Dunns Ave incident at 5.30am and the house fire was "well involved" when they arrived.

Fire and Emergency were called to the house fire at 5.30am on Sunday. Photo / Google Map

"Four fire trucks from Woodend and Kaiapoi attended and departed by 7.09am," the spokeswoman said.

A Woodend Volunteer Fire Brigade spokesperson was quoted by Stuff that two houses had been destroyed, but the spokeswoman said this cannot be confirmed just yet.

"I am looking into this and it could take some time," she said.

Residents at the house involved in the blaze were not at home, and others in neighbouring houses were able to escape without injuries.