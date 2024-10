A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to a house fire on Cooper Pl in Papakura, Auckland, just after 7am today. Photo / NZME

Fire investigators are due to trawl through a burnt-out home in Papakura, Auckland, after a fire tore through this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman told the Herald they were called to a house fire on Cooper Pl just after 7am.

Two crews arrived to find the house “well involved” in flames.

A third crew was then dispatched to help fight the fire.