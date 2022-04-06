Firefighters at the scene of the house fire on Kokohuia Road, Ōmāpere. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The owner of a house on fire in the Far North has been found alive in town.

Firefighters had been concerned for the whereabouts of the house's occupants since a blaze took hold in the Ōmāpere house shortly before 10am today.

Volunteer firefighters from Rawene and Kaikohe responded to the call in the small coastal settlement, 50km west of Kaikohe.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Colin Underdown said a search of the house had been completed and no one was found inside.

He was unable to confirm whether the fire had been extinguished.

Details remain scarce as events continue to unfold but the Advocate understands flames had spread to nearby vegetation.

More to come.