Crews were called to Geddis Ave at 12.31pm. Photo / File

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Maraenui.

Crews were called to Geddis Ave at 12.31pm, a fire communications spokesperson said.

A witness reports that some of the firefighters are entering the house.

A Hawke's Bay Today reporter on scene says Lister Cres is also blocked off at both ends and police and an ambulance are visible.

MORE TO COME