House fire in Māngere sees three injured, one taken to hospital

Several emergency services responded to the blaze. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital after being treated for minor injuries following a house fire in Māngere, South Auckland this morning.

The house was well ablaze when Fire and Emergency New Zealand arrived at the property on Valiant St after receiving numerous calls around 11am.

Initial reports suggested people might have been trapped inside, however, FENZ crews were quick to determine no one was inside.

A spokeswoman told the Herald three fire trucks and crew had been deployed to the scene, extinguishing the blaze about 11.55am.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for St John told the Herald three people were treated for minor injuries, one of whom was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

She says they were called at 11.09am about the blaze and sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.