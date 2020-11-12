Covid 19 coronavirus: New detail of infected woman's visit to AUT student hub

The student at the centre of the latest Covid outbreak visited a central Auckland university hub on Tuesday, health authorities have revealed.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the Auckland University of Technology student who tested positive for Covid-19 this week was at the city campus student hub on Tuesday when she was infectious.

She was there for 10 minutes, from 2.30pm to 2.40pm.

The health service said it regarded this interaction as low risk.

Anyone in the vicinity at that time would be regarded as casual contacts, officials said today.

The AUT student hub is where students can get help with issues on campus and provides students with access to a range of services and support options.

The public health service said today if people were in the vicinity at the time they did not need to isolate but should monitor their health for 14 days from November 10.

If there was any sign of Covid-19 symptoms people were told to get tested and isolate until they received a result.

The health service appealed for anyone who was a casual contact and did have symptoms and had been tested, to contact them so they could provide more support if required.

More information would be shared if required following the 2pm government update today.

A number of other sites, including an apartment block and a High St clothing store, are considered locations of interest prompting mass testing across the city's central business district.



The results of preliminary genomic testing are due today, which will identify whether the student has the same strain of the virus seen in a managed isolation facility.