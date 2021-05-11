House fire in Hastings: Fire investigators work to determine cause

Emergency services were called to house fire on Willowpark Rd South, Akina, about 9.58pm on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters spent more than two hours battling a house fire in Hastings on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Willowpark Rd South, Akina, about 9.58pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said nobody was in the property at the time.

Three fire trucks attended the house fire, with firefighters on scene for two hours and 16 minutes.

Police also attended the scene and assisted with traffic control.

The circumstances of the fire are being investigated, with fire investigators on scene at the charred house on Wednesday morning in an attempt to find a cause.

