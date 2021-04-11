House fire in Christchurch being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to the house fire on Gayhurst Rd just before midnight. Image / Google

A house fire in Christchurch is being treated as suspicious by authorities.

Two fire crews were called to the property on Gayhurst Rd, in Dallington, just before midnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ received reports of trees on fire - that had then spread to the house.

Authorities said the house appears to have been abandoned and that there were no reports of injuries.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious, FENZ said. A fire investigator is due back at the scene early today.