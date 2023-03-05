Crews from Ilam, Spreydon and Wigram spent two hours tackling the fire. Photo / George Heard

Crews from Ilam, Spreydon and Wigram spent two hours tackling the fire. Photo / George Heard

A dozen firefighters took the best part of two hours to extinguish a house blaze in Hoon Hay last night and more have been called to a fire further north.

Three fire engines pulled up outside a property on Ostler Pl shortly after 9.30 last night following reports that a house on the street was “well involved”.

The units from Ilam, Spreydon and Wigram spent two hours tackling the fire.

Shift manager Jill Higgison confirmed all occupants were safely out of the house by the time fire crews arrived.

It’s uncertain how many people lived at the house.

Fire crews had the blaze fully extinguished by 11.25pm.

Photos taken at where the scene of the blaze is believed to have occurred show minimal external damage to the property, despite reports of it being “well involved”.

A house fire on McLouds Rd, Sefton, followed one in Hoon Hay last night. Photo / Google Maps

This morning, another three appliances were called to north Canterbury to tackle a house fire in the Sefton area.

Higgison told the Herald the property in question was also well-involved when crews arrived, with flames bursting through the roof.

Three fire units, along with three water tankers are working away to tackle the blaze; eighteen firefighters were on the ground as of 10.30am.

In this case, occupants of the house on McLouds Rd weren’t home at the time of the fire.

The blaze is yet to be contained.

The Herald reported last week on a large number of property fires in the Christchurch and wider Canterbury region in recent months; some occupants have been killed or injured in the blazes.